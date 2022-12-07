Walmart, Flipkart in pact with NSIC to help MSMEs

New Delhi, December 6
Walmart and Flipkart on Tuesday joined hands with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to accelerate capacity building for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India, help them unlock export potential and become part of retail supply chains locally and globally.
The agreement was signed at a summit here to mark the milestone of 20,000 MSMEs completing their training under the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme, of which Swasti is a programme partner.
The Vriddhi programme also includes training, seminars and mentoring sessions conducted regularly for MSMEs. Tens of thousands of MSMEs have registered for the programme from metros and Tier II and III cities across India.
The partnership will enhance access for participating MSMEs to schemes offered by the NSIC while making learning resources of Vriddhi available to MSMEs registered with the NSIC.
"The Indian MSME sector currently comprises 6.3 crore MSMEs that employ over 11 crore people. We look forward to Walmart's continued support to the growing MSME sector in the country," Minister of MSMEs Narayan Rane said. Through Vridhhi programme being implemented by Walmart and Flipkart, all MSMEs by way of getting e-marketing support or digitisation will be benefitted, NSIC chief Gaurang Dixit said.
