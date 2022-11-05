 Warren Buffett’s firm reports USD 2.7 billion loss on investment drop in third quarter : The Tribune India

Warren Buffett’s firm reports USD 2.7 billion loss on investment drop in third quarter

In the second quarter of this year, Berkshire Hathaway reported a USD 44 billion loss

Warren Buffett’s firm reports USD 2.7 billion loss on investment drop in third quarter

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. Reuters file



Omaha, November 5

Warren Buffett’s company again reported a loss — this time only USD 2.7 billion — because of a drop in the paper value of its investment portfolio in the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico.

Berkshire Hathaway reported a quarterly loss Saturday of USD 2.7 billion, or USD 1,832 per Class A share. That’s down from a USD 10.3 billion profit, or USD 6,882 per Class A share, a year ago when the stock market was soaring. In the second quarter of this year, Berkshire reported a USD 44 billion loss.

Buffett has long said he believes Berkshire’s operating earnings are a better measure of the company’s performance because they exclude investment gains and losses, which can vary widely quarter to quarter.

By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings jumped 20 per cent to USD 7.76 billion, or USD 5,293.83 per Class A share. That’s up from USD 6.47 billion, or USD 4,330.60 per Class A share.

The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings per Class A share of USD 4,205.82 on average.

Berkshire said its revenue grew 9 per cent to USD 76.9 billion.

Most of Berkshire’s eclectic assortment of more than 90 companies performed well during the quarter, but the key insurance unit of Geico reported a pre-tax underwriting loss of USD 759 million as the cost of auto claims soared along with the prices of used cars and car parts. Geico has been hampered by soaring costs since the second half of last year.

Geico did increase its rates by 5.4 per cent during the quarter, but that was almost entirely offset because it lost 4.6 per cent of its customers.

Another notable weak spot in the results was that BNSF railroad’s profit declined 6 per cent to USD 1.44 billion as it hauled 5 per cent less freight the cost of fuel soared and salary costs were adjusted up to reflect the raises railroads have agreed to pay their workers in tentative agreements with their 12 unions. Most of BNSF’s peers reported significant increases in profits during the quarter.

Berkshire also owns a number of businesses linked to the housing market which has weakened significantly as mortgage rates more than doubled over the past year. So Berkshire’s large network of real estate brokers and its Clayton Homes manufactured housing unit could suffer in the months ahead.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said at a time like this when a number of Berkshire’s businesses are facing challenges it would be nice if the company would share more details about what it’s doing to respond. But Berkshire’s longstanding practice is just to post its quarterly report online without holding a conference call to discuss the results, so investors are left to draw their own conclusions about what’s ahead because Berkshire does not say much in its report about what it is anticipating.

And Berkshire is known for its decentralised approach that largely lets its businesses run themselves on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s fine to be hands off when everything is going well. When you start getting into a more difficult operating environment, investors should demand more detail, and it’s not forthcoming here,” Seifert said.

“And I personally find that problematic.” But Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said he thought the results were good overall, and the utility unit was a particularly strong contributor. Berkshire’s utilities, which include MidAmerican Energy and PacifiCorp, added USD 1.59 billion in profits, up 6 per cent over last year.

Berkshire said its insurance units recorded after tax losses of USD 2.7 billion related to Hurricane Ian. That compares with USD 1.7 billion in catastrophic losses a year ago related to Hurricane Ida and major floods in Europe.

Berkshire is sitting on nearly USD 109 billion cash even though it has been actively investing in the stock market this year, including putting more than USD 51 billion to work in the first quarter.

That is up slightly from the USD 105.4 billion it held at the end of the second quarter because Berkshire’s businesses generated more cash than it spent. Although after the end of the third quarter, Berkshire did spend USD 11.6 billion in October to complete its acquisition of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

Buffett’s biggest stock investments this year included buying roughly USD 12 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock and about USD 20 billion worth of Chevron shares. Besides those oil sector investments, Berkshire also bought more than 120 million shares of printer maker HP Inc. and bet big that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through by buying nearly 70 million shares of the video game maker.

But during the third quarter, Berkshire was only a net buyer of about USD 3.7 billion in stocks, Shanahan said. About USD 2 billion of that went to Occidental purchases that have already been disclosed. Berkshire also repurchased USD 1.05 billion of its own shares.

Berkshire’s investment portfolio also includes major stakes in Apple, American Express, Bank of America and Coca-Cola stock.

The Omaha, Nebraska, based conglomerate’s companies include manufacturing firms like aviation parts maker Precision Castparts and specialty chemical maker Lubrizol, retail firms like See’s Candy, Dairy Queen and Helzberg Diamonds and other companies like NetJets. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

3
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

5
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

6
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

7
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

10
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students