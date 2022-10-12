 Weeks after Wipro fired 300 employees, CEO says moonlighting a ‘question of ethics’ : The Tribune India

Weeks after Wipro fired 300 employees, CEO says moonlighting a ‘question of ethics’

‘It is perfectly fine with someone having a little side job here and there; it is different if you are working for a company that is in our environment (business) for example’

Weeks after Wipro fired 300 employees, CEO says moonlighting a ‘question of ethics’

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 12

Weeks after Wipro fired 300 of its employees for moonlighting, the company’s CEO Thierry Delaporte on Wednesday said that while little side jobs were fine, working for a competitor is a “question of ethics”.

With record-high attrition rates adding to the woes of the Indian IT industry as companies face cost overloads and margin pressures, Wipro reported a marginal dip in attrition rate and said it will pay out 100 per cent variable pay to 85 per cent of the staff.

Last month, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji revealed that some 300 employees were fired as the IT services company has no place for any employee who chooses to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro payrolls.

On Wednesday, at the second-quarter earnings press conference, Delaporte said Wipro contracts stipulate not taking up a side job with a competitor.

Employees signing up for the company are expected “not only to dedicate time for Wipro but also keep time for themselves and for families,” he said.

It is “perfectly fine with someone having a little side job here and there. It is different if you are working for a company that is in our environment (business) for example,” he said, adding that working for rivals is also a conflict of interest.

“So it (moonlighting) is not a question of legal, it is a question of ethics. We don’t believe that it is right to have two jobs having a conflict of interest,” he said.

He was responding to a question on whether moonlighting is legal or illegal.

However, he hastened to add that Wipro respects other companies if they didn’t have any problem with moonlighting.

“If other companies have no problem with that, we respect that. But also we are not doing anything new or different—it is clear to our people when joining Wipro,” he said.

IT firms are worried that employees taking up a secondary job after regular work hours will affect productivity, lead to conflicts of interest and possible data breaches.

Premji has been a vocal critic of it and has in the recent past equated it to “cheating”.

“When I talk of ethics, I talk about conflict of interest,” Delaporte said. “Conflict of interest means being in a position where you no longer know if your interests are not mixed. That is an important point.” “So hear me, I am not talking about things illegal. I am not talking about side jobs. I am really talking about being in an obvious situation of conflict of interest. I think that our employees understand that,” he said.

His views echo that of India’s largest IT services exporter TCS which earlier this week also termed moonlighting as an “ethical issue”.

TCS, which employs over 6.16 lakh people, has however not taken any action against anyone.

“Moonlighting we believe is an ethical issue and it is against our core values and culture,” its Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said on October 10.

In recent weeks, CXOs in the IT industry have been offering varied takes on the subject of moonlighting. Over the past few months, the IT industry has been faced with a manpower shortage triggered by a high demand for services following the greater adoption of digitalisation following the pandemic.

While some like Tech Mahindra have supported the idea of side hustles, others like IBM have flagged concerns about it.

Bengaluru-headquartered software services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it had onboarded 14,000 freshers in the first six months of fiscal 2022, with a net increase in headcount of 605 for the quarter that ended September. The total headcount at the end of the quarter stood at 2,59,179.

The attrition rate marginally dropped to 23 per cent in the September quarter from 23.3 per cent in the preceding quarter.

“During the quarter we followed a strategy focussing on hiring freshers, and we will continue to follow this strategy over the next quarter,” Delaporte said.

It also rolled out salary hikes, and promoted 10,000 employees during the quarter.

Wipro has been one of the top companies where campus hires have been facing delays in onboarding.

HCL Tech reported a net addition of 8,359 during the quarter, taking its total headcount to 219,325. Last quarter, the company added 2,089 employees.

On Monday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a net addition of 9,840 employees in the quarter and said that it plans to onboard around 10,000 to 12,000 in the rest of the fiscal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season