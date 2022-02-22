Wego to acquire Cleartrip's Middle-East biz

PTI

New Delhi, February 21

Online travel marketplace Wego on Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement with e-commerce major Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip’s Middle-East business.

The transaction also includes the sale of Flyin.com and a technology co-operation agreement between Wego and Flipkart.

“The Boards of Directors of Wego and Flipkart have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals,” the company said.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce major last year had announced he acquisition of travel booking portal Cleartrip. Cleartrip expanded organically into the Middle-East region in 2010 and acquired Riyadh-based Flyin.com in 2018, which played a similar role in kick-starting online travel in Saudi Arabia. Wego and Cleartrip both have their regional headquarters located in Dubai. —