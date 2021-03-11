Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July

PTI

New Delhi, August 16

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a five-month low of 13.93% in July on easing prices of food articles and manufactured products. The WPI-based inflation softened for the second consecutive month in July, raising hopes of further decline in wholesale prices in the months to come.

The WPI inflation, after scaling a record high of 15.88% in May, declined to 15.18% in June. It was 11.57% in July last year.