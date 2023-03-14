Wholesale inflation eases to 3.85 per cent in February

New Delhi, March 14
The wholesale price-based inflation eased for the ninth consecutive month to 3.85 per cent in February on easing prices of manufactured items and fuel and power, showed the government data released on Tuesday.
The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate was 4.73 per cent in January this year and 13.43 per cent in February 2022.
Inflation in food articles, however, rose to 3.81 per cent in February, as against 2.38 per cent in January.
"Decline in the rate of inflation in February 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, non-food articles, food products, minerals, computer, electronic and optical products, chemicals and chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers," the commerce and industry ministry said.
Inflation in pulses was 2.59 per cent, while in vegetables was (-) 21.53 per cent. Inflation in oil seeds was (-) 7.38 per cent in February 2023.
Fuel and power basket inflation eased to 14.82 per cent from 15.15 per cent in the preceding month. In manufactured products it was 1.94 per cent, against 2.99 per cent in January.
The deceleration in WPI comes in line with the dip in retail inflation, data of which was released on Monday.
Consumer price index-based retail inflation declined to 6.44 per cent in February from 6.52 per cent in January.
In its monetary policy review last month, the Reserve Bank of India had hiked key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, saying core inflation still remains sticky.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry
Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...
Opposition set to corner govt in Parliament on Adani issue
The govt’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy...
Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout
BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...
Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern
She was upset over the alleged casteist remarks passed by co...