Wholesale inflation remains in negative for sixth month at -0.26 pc in September

New Delhi, October 16
The wholesale price index-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the sixth straight month in September at (-)0.26 per cent, on easing prices of food articles.
The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)0.52 per cent in August. In September last year, it was 10.55 per cent.
Inflation in food articles eased to 3.35 per cent in September, after remaining in double digits in the previous two months. It was 10.6 per cent in August.
"Deflation in September 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of chemical and chemical products, mineral oils, textiles, basic metals and food products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.
Fuel and power basket inflation was at (-)3.35 per cent in September, against (-)6.03 per cent in August.
In manufactured products, inflation rate was (-)1.34 per cent, as against (-)2.37 per cent in August.
Data released last week showed that the annual retail or consumer price inflation was at 5.02 per cent in September, a three-month low level.
