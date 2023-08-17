Wholesale inflation shrinks for 4th month

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation was negative for the fourth straight month in July at (-) 1.36% due to easing of prices of fuel. Higher food articles, however, prevented a higher contraction. The contraction came when retail inflation crossed the RBI’s comfort zone due to spurt in food price inflation by 14.25% in July against 1.32% in June.

#Inflation #Reserve Bank of India RBI