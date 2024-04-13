 Why is PM Modi talking about Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad ‘cooking mutton’ in month of ‘Shravana’? : The Tribune India

  • Why is PM Modi talking about Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad ‘cooking mutton’ in month of ‘Shravana’?

Why is PM Modi talking about Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad ‘cooking mutton’ in month of ‘Shravana’?

People can eat what they want but they are mocking you, PM Modi told voters in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a display of their “Mughal mentality”

Why is PM Modi talking about Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad ‘cooking mutton’ in month of ‘Shravana’?

Photo for representation: iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 13

Addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad — albeit without taking their names — for allegedly cooking and eating mutton during the month of ‘Shravana’ last year.

The immediate trigger for the condemnation was a video posted by RJD’s Tejashhwi Yadav where he was seen eating fish with Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani in a helicopter while campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

BJP accused him for eating non-vegetarian food during ‘Chaitra Navratri’ and “hurting the sentiments of people”.

In turn, Yadav said the video was from before Navratri and accused the BJP leaders of diversionary tactics to draw voters’ attention away from real election issues “like unemployment and poverty”.

“One thing that all should be clear about, from the last three to four days, I am continuously moving around with Mukesh Sahani. I posted it there because I wanted to take an IQ test of BJP leaders. I have discussed the date in the video, that is April 8. They don’t have the knowledge and they never talk about issues like unemployment, migration and poverty. This test is to let people know the reality of those associated with BJP...” Yadav posted.

Making food preference election issue

PM Modi also said he knew the opponents would be after him with “goli-barood” and abuses after his statement, but it was his “duty in a democracy to show people the real side of situations”.

People can eat what they want but they are mocking you, PM Modi told the voters in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a display of their “Mughal mentality”.

“These people (read Rahul Gandhi) are cooking mutton after visiting the house of a criminal (read Lalu Prasad) in ‘Sawan’ (‘Shravana’). They make videos to mock the people of the country,” he said, accusing the oposition leaders of “intentionally and deliberately” and hurting the sentiments of people.

The law “does not stop anyone from eating vegetarian or non-vegetarian whenever they like…but these people have other intentions”.

“Diversionary tactic” or some other reason

As per the Congress, PM Modi’s comments on “which leader ate what and in which month” are signs of “panic” and reflect a “sick mindset”.

“Every day, the Prime Minister provides us with a new example of his sick mindset. The Prime Minister’s non-stop politicking is infantile and tiresome,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted.

“The panicky Prime Minister is trying to find a new diversion every day,” he added.

Observers say that the PM made these remarks while addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir, which itself is interesting given the demography of the region.

But the remarks also appeared directed beyond the Union Territory which will be voting for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Noting that the Prime Minister “does not say a word without a reason,” they add that the remarks also appeared directed at 130 seats of South India, especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and influence the followers of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ there.

But are most Indians vegetarian?

According to a recent World Atlas report that compiled a list of countries with the highest rates of vegetarianism, India had the highest number of vegetarians, as many as 38% of its total population.

This also means that 62% of Indians are non-vegetarians for whom these statements may have a zero impact on decision-making on who to vote for.

Rather such statements may have some negative impact, a risk which BJP is willing to take to achieve the bigger goal.

As per experts, there may be more reasons behind vegetarianism apart from religion and ethical motivations. They include factors like health, environmental concerns, economic considerations, distaste for meat and cultural influences.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Udhampur


