Will invest $100 bn in energy transition: Adani Group chief

New Delhi, June 19
Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion (Rs 8.34 lakh cr) in energy transition projects and manufacturing capability to produce every major component required for green energy generation, its chairman Gautam Adani said. Energy transition and digital infrastructure are trillion-dollar opportunities, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30