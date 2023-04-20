Windfall tax back on oil produced by ONGC, others; no levy on diesel exports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

The government has brought back the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil after international prices firmed up while the levy on export of diesel has been cut to nil, according to an official order.

The levy on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is now Rs 6,400 per tonne with effect from Wednesday, the order dated April 18 said.

At the last revision on April 4, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was cut to nil as international oil prices dipped below $75 per barrel.

However, oil prices have shot up this month following a surprise cut in production announced by the producers’ cartel OPEC and its allies like Russia.

Alongside, the government cut the tax on the export of diesel to nil from Rs 0.50 per litre. The same on overseas shipments of ATF remains at nil.

Commenting on the move, Prashant Vasisht, vice-president and co-group Head — corporate ratings, ICRA Ltd, said, “There was a moderation in crude oil prices in March 2023; hence, the special additional excise duty (SAED) was reduced to nil on April 4, 2023.” “However, the crude oil prices jumped by 9% to around $85 per barrel post OPEC+ announcement of additional production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day on April 2, 2023.” Accordingly, the SAED on crude production has been increased from nil to Rs 6,400 per tonne ($10.6 per barrel).

ICRA expects government collection from the same to be around Rs 15,000 crore for FY24 (April 2023 to March 2024). The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

The government’s collection from the SAED, imposed on the output of crude oil and exports of petroleum products from July 1, 2022, is estimated at around Rs 40,000 crore in FY23. — with PTI inputs

Firming up of global prices to blame