Windfall tax on diesel slashed to Rs 0.50 per litre, nil on ATF

New Delhi, March 4
The government slashed windfall profit tax on export of diesel to its lowest of Rs 0.50 per litre and nil on jet fuel (ATF) while the levy on domestically produced crude oil was marginally increased, according to an official order.
The levy on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has hiked to Rs 4,400 per tonne from Rs 4,350 per tonne, the order dated March 3 said.
Crude oil pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
The government has also cut the tax on export of diesel to Rs 0.50 per litre from Rs 2.50, and the same on overseas shipments of ATF was cut to nil from Rs 1.50 a litre.
The new tax rates come into effect from March 4, the order said.
This is the second reduction in rates in a fortnight. Rates were cut on February 16.
The export levy on diesel and ATF is the lowest since the tax was introduced in July last year.
The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Manish Sisodia's custody
Inefficiency of CBI to complete probe cannot be ground for r...
No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN
'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11
Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...
Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme
The option may be exercised by the government servants conce...