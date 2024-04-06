Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte resigns; Srinivas Pallia named new Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, April 6
Indian IT major Wipro on Saturday announced the resignation of its CEO Thierry Delaporte and named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
Wipro’s Board noted the resignation of Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024, the company said in a BSE filing, and added he will be relieved from the employment of the company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024.
“At their meeting held on April 6, 2024...pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company with effect from April 7, 2024, for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders and the Central Government as may be applicable,” Wipro said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally
Modi says the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League impri...
Congress accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country’s dignity, democracy
‘Country is not the property of a few people and it belongs ...
ED accuses Manish Sisodia of delaying trial in Delhi excise policy case; opposes bail plea
The AAP leader had approached the court for relief, claiming...
China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft
China’s geopolitical priorities remain unchanged but it has ...
Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots
BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan won the February 27 election throu...