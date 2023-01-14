Wipro Q3 net profit up 2.8%

New Delhi, January 13
Wipro on Friday posted 2.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for December quarter, at about Rs 3,053 crore. The net profit stood at Rs 2,969 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company came in at Rs 23,229 crore in Q3FY23, 14.3% higher than the same period of previous year.
