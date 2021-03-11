Wipro Q4 profit rises 4%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi

IT company Wipro on Friday posted a 4% increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 3,092.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, on account of continued demand for IT services. For the year ended March 31, 2022, it posted a 12.57% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,232.9 crore compared to Rs 10,866.2 crore a year ago. PTI

Beijing

Tesla recalls 14,684 vehicles for crash risk

Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China’s market regulator said on Friday, in its second recall in the country this month. The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China. AP

Mumbai

Sensex tumbles over 460 points on profit booking

aring its early gains, BSE Sensex plunged by 460 points on Friday due to profit booking in banking, IT, and energy shares in the pre-close session. The BSE index finally closed at 57,060.87. The NSE Nifty tanked 142.50 points to 17,102.55. PTI

Chandigarh

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 net doubles to Rs 346 crore

AU Small Finance Bank’s net profit rose by 105% to Rs 346 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. Its net profit for financial year 2021-22 rose to Rs 1,130 crore from Rs 600 crore in FY21. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share (10% of face value) on pre-bonus share capital for FY22.