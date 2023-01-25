 With average prices of ‘atta’ rising to Rs 38 per kg, govt to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from buffer stock to curb hike : The Tribune India

With average prices of ‘atta’ rising to Rs 38 per kg, govt to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from buffer stock to curb hike

Wheat stocks will be sold to flour millers and traders among others.

With average prices of ‘atta’ rising to Rs 38 per kg, govt to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from buffer stock to curb hike

Photo for representation. Tribune



PTI

New Delhi, January 25

The government will sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock to control rise in prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta), sources said.

The average prices of atta have risen to around Rs 38 per kg.

The food ministry will offload 30 lakh tonnes of wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), they said.

Wheat stocks will be sold to flour millers and traders among others.

On January 19, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra had said the retail prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) have increased and the government will soon take measures to control the rising rates.

Under the OMSS policy, the government allows state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) to sell food grains, especially wheat and rice, at pre-determined prices in the open market from time to time to bulk consumers and private traders.

The purpose is to boost the supply during the lean season and moderate the general open market prices.

Even the flour millers have demanded the government to offload wheat stocks from the FCI.

“We are finding that there is an uptick in the prices of wheat and atta. We are aware of the issue. Various options are being explored by the government and very soon we will come up with our response,” Chopra had told reporters last week.

The secretary had said the stocks of wheat and rice in the FCI godowns are comfortable.

The Centre had banned wheat exports in May to control prices after a slight fall in the domestic production and a sharp decline in the FCI’s procurement for the central pool.

India’s wheat production fell to 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year due to heat waves in a few growing states.

The procurement fell sharply to 19 million tonnes this year from around 43 million tonnes last year.

The area under coverage for wheat crop in the current rabi (winter-sown) season is slightly higher.

The procurement of new wheat crop would commence from April 2023.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

2
Nation

Now, magistrate's nod not needed for 'living will'

3
Business

US-based firm Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it malicious, baseless

4
Nation

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

5
Nation

BharOS mobile operating system tested

6
Punjab

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

7
Nation

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

8
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

9
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

10
Punjab

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Kumara Mangalam Birla get Padma awards; see full list

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain get Padma Vibhushan; see full list of awardees

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon among...

ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 unsung heroes featuring in list of Padma awardees this year; see full list

Unsung heroes: ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 honoured with Padma awards; see all names

Dilip Mahalanabis selected for Padma Vibhushan; 25 Padma Shr...

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Dr Jaggi has authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani

Constitution makers’ vision has been guiding our Republic: President Murmu

Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu

'Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has evoked great response amo...

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Univ admn said no permission has been sought for the screeni...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

4-day police custody for drug peddler

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

NIA arrests Deepak Ranga, main shooter in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh courts complex: Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala