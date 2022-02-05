With Budget push, drones to create $5-bn market

With Budget push, drones to create $5-bn market

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, February 4

After the notification of liberalised Drone Rules by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021, the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will ensure growth for the drone industry in the coming years. According to industry, the initiative will help in making drone sector a $5-billion market.

The Budget has paved the way for using drones in various sectors, including agriculture. The Finance Minister said use of ‘Kisan Drones’ will be promoted for crop assessment, digitisation of land records and spraying insecticides and nutrients.

Vipul Singh, founder & CEO of Aarav Unmanned Systems, said: “The Budget duly recognises the key role drone technology is playing in solving some really tough-to-solve problems for sectors like land records, infrastructure, mining, disaster management and agriculture.” Further, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and subsidy for drones for agriculture will give a fillip to the sector.

“The ‘Drone Shakti’ programme, announced in the Budget, will strengthen the sector further, making it at least a $5-billion market in India. This will enable further innovation in the sector and fuel growth with the adoption of drone technology and ‘drone-as-a-service’,” he said.

The opportunities, emphasis, and support being provided to this emerging sector will help drone startups extend their portfolio across agriculture, digitisation of land records, railways, mining, renewable energy and telecom and will lead to paradigm shift for a new Digital India.”

According to experts, these measures will make it easier for agri-tech companies to reach out to an expanded set of farmers. With this Budget, one can say the gap between Indian farmers and prosperity is getting bridged with each passing day.

Experts feel with this announcement the country will witness the use of large unmanned aircraft systems across sectors and are expected to boost a wave of technology in the farm sector.

Currently, drones are being used by Railways, law enforcement agencies and for survey of new road projects. Recently, the Survey of India has awarded a project worth $2 million to deploy nearly 44 drones to map the state of Haryana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

2
Nation

Businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

3
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

4
Entertainment

Porn case: SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra

5
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

6
Himachal

Holiday in Shimla today after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

7
Delhi

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

8
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

9
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

10
Nation

Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim anticipatory bail to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

India adds over 1.27 lakh fresh Covid cases, more than 1K deaths

India adds over 1.27 lakh fresh Covid cases, more than 1K deaths

The death toll climbs to 5,01,114 with 1,059 more fatalities...

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

2 militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

The ultras belonged to The Resistance Front, a shadow of the...

Jolts of earthquake felt in Kashmir, Noida and other areas

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt

Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold

Holiday in Shimla on Saturday as roads blocked after snow

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released