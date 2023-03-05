 With hefty drop in subsidy, domestic LPG cylinder prices up by 56 per cent in 4 years : The Tribune India

With hefty drop in subsidy, domestic LPG cylinder prices up by 56 per cent in 4 years

The retail selling price of a domestic LPG cylinder on April 1, 2019 was Rs 706.50, which has now reached Rs 1,103

With hefty drop in subsidy, domestic LPG cylinder prices up by 56 per cent in 4 years

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



IANS

New Delhi, March 5

While a recent hike of Rs 50 in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder led to the cost of the cylinder touching Rs 1,103, data has disclosed that the price has registered a rise of nearly 56 per cent in the last four years.

The retail selling price (RSP) of a domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 Kg) on April 1, 2019 was Rs 706.50 which increased to Rs 744 in 2020, Rs 809 in 2021 and Rs 949.50 in 2022. The price increased to Rs 1,103 from Rs 1053 on March 1 this year.

While the price of the domestic LPG cylinder has recorded a substantial rise over the last few years, government data disclosed that the total subsidy on LPG has come down significantly over the last few years.

Details of the subsidy on LPG given by the government during each of the last four years showed that it was Rs 37,209 crore in 2018-19 and came down to Rs 24,172 crore in 2019-20, Rs 11,896 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1,811 crore in 2021-22.

As per the information from the Ministry of Petroleum, the prices of petroleum products including LPG in the country are linked to the price of respective products in the international market. "The average Saudi CP prices on which the domestic LPG prices are based, increased from US$ 454/MT to US$ 693/MT during 2019-20 to 2021-22." "During 2022-23 the average Saudi CP has further risen to US$ 710 /MT till February 2023. However, the government continues to modulate the effective price of domestic LPG. Public sector oil marketing companies have suffered huge losses on sale of domestic LPG," said the Ministry in a recent Parliament reply.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in 2016 to provide deposit free LPG connections to women members of poor households under which 8 crore connections were given. Under Ujjwala 2.0, all PMUY beneficiaries are provided a free first refill and stove as well, in addition to deposit free LPG connections. As on February 1, 2023, 1.6 crore connections have been given under Ujjwala 2.0.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, as a pro-poor initiative, the government announced a scheme for providing upto three free of cost LPG refills to Ujjwala beneficiaries from April 1, 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) transferred Rs 9670.41 crore to the bank accounts of PMUY beneficiaries for buying LPG refills and PMUY beneficiaries availed 14.17 crore refills under the scheme. To further encourage LPG usage by PMUY beneficiaries, from May 2022, the government has started an additional targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg refill to PMUY consumers upto 12 refills in a year for FY 2022-23.

The Ministry has also informed that Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have suffered huge losses on the sale of domestic LPG. To compensate these losses, the government has recently approved a one-time compensation of Rs 22000 crore to OMCs.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

2
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

3
Delhi

Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges 'mental harassment'

4
Nation

‘World’s first’ bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari; calls it ‘remarkable achievement’

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams opposition parties for ‘fanning communal sentiment’

6
Nation

Can anyone own a country? Decoding 'Kailasa', the 'fictional' nation founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda

7
Nation

Indian Army to get jetpack suits for efficient surveillance along borders; trials held in Agra

8
Punjab

Frequent parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim may create law-and-order problems: Punjab govt

9
Diaspora

Oak Creek shooting: Sikh motorcyclist to ride against hate

10
J & K

PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees suspend 310-day strike, say 'surrendering' as govt 'stopped' salaries

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

The accused is a student at a US university

China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2%; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness

China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2 per cent; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness

Defence spending rise this year to outpace GDP growth target...

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...


Cities

View All

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells govt to guard publishers of religious texts

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Spring Fest off to a colourful start in P'kula

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Delhi L-G VK Saxena gives nod to training of 87 teachers in Finland

Graves damaged as bus ploughs through cemetery wall at Delhi’s Khan Market

DDA asks CBI to file FIR in Signature View Complex case

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion