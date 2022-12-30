Women breaking ground in tech startups

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, December 29

Women entrepreneurs are breaking ground in tech startups, normally considered a male-dominated domain. Though women founders are miniscule as compared to men in the technology space, they are set to disrupt the industry across various sectors with path-breaking technology and innovations.

Making youth industry ready

After working over five years in the UK as an automation specialist in Siemens, Anubhi Khandelwal returned to India and founded Terafac Technologies in Chandigarh in September 2021.

It was incorporated with a vision to make the Indian youth industry ready by enabling Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing learning through latest technologies such as IOT, augmented reality and smart sensors on an in-house designed industrial miniature called TFT Ed-Rig.

Terafac Technologies is now collaborating with universities and technical institutions to help them set up excellence labs and innovation centres to enable students experience and play with the real industrial world as they progress through their technical courses.

Fruits for personal care

Dr (Ms) Munna Bhattacharya, a biotechnologist, and Dr Sudip Ghosh, a pharmaceutical scientist, have co-founded Breww Therapeutics, a research-based biotechnology startup based in Mohali. It is involved in developing first-time world products (patent applied) from fermented fruits and vegetable ciders for health and personal care. They have already launched their products namely Danera Multipurpose hair tonic for dandruff control and Breww Hair Serum for hair fall control.

“The products are completely natural, paraben-free and 100% effective,” said Dr Bhattacharya.

Bio-Sunscreen

Dr Gowri Jayamurugan is the founder of Bio-Sunscreen. “Over the past 10 years, I have worked in a laboratory producing organic compounds. It is my passion to work with chemicals. Currently, I am working on product development of biomass-based UV-filter sunscreen and patent filing is under progress,” she said.