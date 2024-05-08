Women leaders yearn for more inclusivity, support: KPMG study

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Women in boardrooms are yet to achieve the desired proportion of inclusivity and support, according to the first edition of its Women Leadership Survey in Corporate India conducted by All India Management Association with the KPMG group.

The survey considered perspectives from professionals across industries on five key aspects. In addition to exploring the current state of women’s leadership and the factors affecting inclusivity and support, the survey examined the evaluation process and the level of inclusivity experienced by women professionals chosen for leadership positions.

“The survey indicates that 56 per cent respondents believe that their organisations have a well-defined process of evaluating the employees for leadership roles. Further, only 38 per cent believe that the evaluation process is absolutely fair and transparent for the prospective candidates,” said the survey.

Job complexity, long working hours and nature of job are some of the reasons which are cited for women who are not given leadership positions in only 30 per cent of the cases.

