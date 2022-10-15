WPI inflation falls to 18-month low but remains in double digits

New Delhi, October 14
Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) fell to a 18-month low of 10.7 per cent in September due to softening of prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.
WPI-based inflation was 12.41 per cent in August and 11.80 per cent in September last year. It had touched a record high of 15.88 per cent in May. Despite the decline for the fourth consecutive month, WPI-based inflation has remained in the double digit territory for the last 18 months.
“Inflation in September is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, basic metals, electricity, textiles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” said an official statement.
Inflation in food articles in September eased to 11.03 per cent against 12.37 per cent in August. However, inflation in vegetables rose to 39.66 per cent during the month under review as against 22.29 per cent in August.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...