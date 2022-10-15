WPI inflation falls to 18-month low but remains in double digits

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) fell to a 18-month low of 10.7 per cent in September due to softening of prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.

WPI-based inflation was 12.41 per cent in August and 11.80 per cent in September last year. It had touched a record high of 15.88 per cent in May. Despite the decline for the fourth consecutive month, WPI-based inflation has remained in the double digit territory for the last 18 months.

“Inflation in September is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, basic metals, electricity, textiles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” said an official statement.

Inflation in food articles in September eased to 11.03 per cent against 12.37 per cent in August. However, inflation in vegetables rose to 39.66 per cent during the month under review as against 22.29 per cent in August.