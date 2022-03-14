WPI inflation rises to 13.11 per cent in February; crude prices spike

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month beginning April 2021

WPI inflation rises to 13.11 per cent in February; crude prices spike

Photo for representation only.

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11 per cent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

As per the government data released on Monday, WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month beginning April 2021.

Inflation last month was 12.96 per cent, while in February last year it was 4.83 per cent.

Inflation in food articles, however, eased to 8.19 per cent in February from 10.33 per cent. Vegetable inflation was 26.93 per cent in February, against 38.45 per cent in the previous month.

"The high rate of inflation in February is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles and non-food articles, etc, as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in manufactured items was 9.84 per cent in February, against 9.42 per cent in January.

In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 31.5 per cent during the month.

Inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 55.17 per cent during February, against 39.41 per cent in the previous month, on rising prices of crude oil globally.

The Reserve Bank last month kept its key repo rate - at which it lends short-term money to banks - unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 per cent, to support growth as well as manage inflationary pressures.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal's Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

2
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

3
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

4
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

5
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

6
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone says she was 'made to feel like a person of colour', netizens lash out

7
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

8
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

9
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

10
Nation

Ready to make any sacrifice, says Sonia Gandhi as CWC reaffirms faith in her leadership

Don't Miss

View All
‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her
Entertainment

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Top Stories

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretc...

Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to his oath-taking ceremony on March 16

Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to oath-taking ceremony on March 16

The ceremony will take place in Khatkar Kalan

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala