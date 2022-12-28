Xiaomi , Jio in pact to offer 5G services

New Delhi, December 27
Despite its troubles with the Enforcement Directorate which has seized Rs 5,500 crore under money laundering charges, Chinese telecom giant Xiaomi is keeping afloat its operations in India.
The company on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer 5G services to its smart phone customers. “`The association will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to access seamless ‘True 5G’ connectivity and stream uninterrupted videos, enjoy high-resolution video calls, and play low-latency gaming on their devices,” the company said.
“Users just need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio's True 5G Standalone (SA) network,” it said.
