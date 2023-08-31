Yes Bank goes live with UPI on CBDC application

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday announced that it has gone live with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Interoperability on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) app. With this move, users will now be able to scan any UPI QR code through the YES Bank Digital Rupee app and undertake transactions in a seamless manner, the bank said. PTI
WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi puts in papers
Ananya Tripathi, the CEO of the online coding provider WhiteHat Jr, the beleaguered platform under edtech giant BYJU’s umbrella, has resigned from the company, marking another top-level exit at India’s most-valued startup, a media report said on Wednesday. According to a report, Tripathi, who has been on maternity leave since May, has decided to leave, but BYJU’s hasn’t accepted her resignation formally and is still attempting to persuade her to stay.
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months