Yes Bank goes live with UPI on CBDC application

IANS

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday announced that it has gone live with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Interoperability on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) app. With this move, users will now be able to scan any UPI QR code through the YES Bank Digital Rupee app and undertake transactions in a seamless manner, the bank said. PTI

New Delhi

WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi puts in papers

Ananya Tripathi, the CEO of the online coding provider WhiteHat Jr, the beleaguered platform under edtech giant BYJU’s umbrella, has resigned from the company, marking another top-level exit at India’s most-valued startup, a media report said on Wednesday. According to a report, Tripathi, who has been on maternity leave since May, has decided to leave, but BYJU’s hasn’t accepted her resignation formally and is still attempting to persuade her to stay.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI