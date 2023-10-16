 YouTube replies to government notice; says haven’t detected child sexual abuse material on its platform : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • YouTube replies to government notice; says haven’t detected child sexual abuse material on its platform

YouTube replies to government notice; says haven’t detected child sexual abuse material on its platform

Notice also called for implementation of proactive measures, such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent dissemination of CSAM

YouTube replies to government notice; says haven’t detected child sexual abuse material on its platform

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 16

YouTube on Monday said it did not detect materials related to child sexual abuse on its platform despite multiple probes and also has not received evidence of such content on the video streaming platform from regulators.

The statement from YouTube spokesperson came after the government issued notices to social media platforms, including YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, earlier this month asking them to takedown child sexual abuse material from their platforms in India.

In a statement, YouTube spokesperson said: “We have a long history of successfully fighting child exploitation on YouTube. Based on multiple thorough investigations, we did not detect CSAM on our platform, nor did we receive examples or evidence of CSAM on YouTube from regulators.”

The video platform owned by Google further said that “no form of content that endangers minors is allowed on YouTube, and we will continue to heavily invest in the teams and technologies that detect, remove and deter the spread of this content.”

“We are committed to work with all collaborators in the industry-wide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM),” the YouTube spokesperson added in an e-mailed statement.

YouTube has submitted its formal response on the issue. In Q2 2023, YouTube removed over 94,000 channels and over 2.5 million videos for violations of child safety policy.

According to YouTube, in India it shows a warning at the top of search results for specific search queries related to CSAM. This warning states child sexual abuse imagery is illegal and links to the national cybercrime reporting portal.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had warned that if social media intermediaries do not act swiftly, their safe harbour status under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn, implying that the platforms can be directly prosecuted under the applicable laws and rules even though the content may have not been uploaded by them.

“Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued notices to social media intermediaries X, YouTube and Telegram, warning them to remove Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their platforms on the Indian internet.

“The notices served to these platforms emphasise the importance of prompt and permanent removal or disabling of access to any CSAM on their platforms,” the statement by the government on October 6 had said.

The notices also called for the implementation of proactive measures, such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent the dissemination of CSAM in the future.

#Youtube

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

3
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

4
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

5
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

6
Diaspora

42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

7
Punjab

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

8
Punjab

Punjab: Ex-Congress leaders' 'ghar wapsi' may take some more time

9
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza | Israel's ch...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...

Basic norms of collecting evidence brazenly violated: Allahabad High Court on Nithari killings probe

Basic norms of collecting evidence brazenly violated: Allahabad High Court on Nithari killings probe

‘Failure of the prosecution was nothing short of a betrayal ...

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy scam cases, CBI and ED tell SC

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala