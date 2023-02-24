Zee CEO Punit Goenka moves NCLAT against NCLT order

PTI

Mumbai, February 23

Zee Enterprises’ MD & CEO Puneet Goenka on Thursday moved NCLAT challenging the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which admitted an IndusInd Bank plea for insolvency proceedings against the firm.

The appeal seeking relief against the NCLT’s Mumbai Bench order was filed by Goenka in the NCLAT on Thursday, the company said. "Goenka is taking all necessary steps as per law to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee and to achieve a timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment," the statement said.