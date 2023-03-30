Zee clears hurdle for merger with Sony

New Delhi, March 29
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with IndusInd Bank Ltd to settle all disputes and claims between the two parties.
On February 24, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the insolvency proceedings that was initiated against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on a petition filed by IndusInd Bank before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, ZEEL said, “... the company and IndusInd Bank Ltd have entered into a settlement agreement by which all disputes and claims have been settled between the company and IndusInd Bank Ltd”.
In February last year, IndusInd Bank filed a plea before the Mumbai Bench of NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEEL claiming that the media and entertainment firm defaulted Rs 83.08 crore.
The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT had admitted the plea and appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the interim resolution professional in the matter.
Later, ZEEL managing director and chief executive Puneet Goenka had moved appellate tribunal NCLAT challenging the order of NCLT. NCLAT had stayed the proceedings.
The settlement with IndusInd Bank will be a major reprieve for ZEEL, which is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, which will create India’s biggest media empire. — PTI
Settles row with IndusInd Bank
- In February last year, IndusInd Bank filed a plea before the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEEL claiming that the media firm defaulted Rs 83.08 crore
- The NCLT had admitted the plea and appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the interim resolution professional in the matter
- Later, ZEEL MD & CEO Puneet Goenka had moved appellate tribunal NCLAT challenging the order of NCLT
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...