Zee Media sacks CEO Abhay Ojha

New Delhi, May 6
Zee Media on Monday said services of its CEO Abhay Ojha had been terminated with effect from May 4, 2024.
In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday has approved and confirmed the cessation of employment of Ojha from the organisation and his consequent cessation as the Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from May 4, 2024.
The company did not elaborate the reasons for his termination. Ojha was promoted as Zee CEO last year. He joined the company in 2022 as Chief Business Officer.
