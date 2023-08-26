Zepto becomes first unicorn this year

PTI

New Delhi, August 25

Online grocery company Zepto on Friday said it raised $200 million (around Rs 1,653 crore) in a funding round led by StepStone Group and said the company plans to launch its IPO by 2025.

The funding is set to make the company the only startup to turn unicorn this year, Zepto said. The Mumbai-based firm plans to go public by 2025, founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra said.