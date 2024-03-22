Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

New Delhi, March 22
Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has tied the knot with Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, sources confirmed on Friday.
Goyal married Munoz a couple of months ago and returned to India from their honeymoon last month.
Munoz has been in India running her own startup in the luxury consumer products space.
She earlier worked as a model in Mexico but has turned into an entrepreneur.
The couple was yet to make their wedding official.
However, Munoz’s Instagram profile sparked some conversation.
Her bio on Instagram stated that she is ‘now at home in India’. Earlier, she had shared some pictures of popular locations in Delhi.
View this post on Instagram
‘Glimpses of my new life at my new home,’ wrote Munoz.
The news came as ahead of the Holi colours bash, the food delivery major ‘changed’ its colours from green to red for rushing ‘pure vegetarian’ deliveries to its customers across India, sparking a colourful debate.
Goyal made the announcement – with a lengthy justification – on the move that had evoked a mixed reaction from different quarters.
