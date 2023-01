Zomato co-founder Gunjan Patidar quits

PTI

New Delhi, January 2

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd said its co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post on Monday.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

“Over the last 10 plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable,” the company said.

In November last year, another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, had resigned.

Zomato had witnessed some top-level exits last year, including those of Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.