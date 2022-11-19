Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta quits

New Delhi, November 18
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday said its co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from his post.
Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half year ago, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.
In a message sent to the Zomato which was shared on the BSE by the company, Gupta said he is “deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me”.
Zomato said Gupta was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations, while making the voluntary disclosure of his resignation.
