Zomato slapped with Rs 11.81 crore GST demand, penalty order

New Delhi, April 20

Online food delivery platform Zomato has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand and penalty order worth Rs 11.81 crore.

The order consists of Rs 5.9 crore in GST demand and a penalty of Rs 5.9 crore for July 2017-March 2021 period.

"The company has received an order for the period July 2017 to March 2021 passed by Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram raising demand of GST of Rs 5,90,94,889 with applicable interest (not quantified) and penalty of Rs 5,90,94,889," Zomato said in a stock exchange regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, the food delivery platform had said it received notices from the tax authorities in Delhi and Karnataka over alleged short payment of GST in 2018 amounting to Rs 4.2 crore.

The company had said it would appeal against the tax demand notices.

Zomato registered Rs 125 crore in profit in the third quarter (Q3) of the last financial year (FY24) -- an improvement by Rs 390 crore as compared to the same quarter last year.

