Zuckerberg loses $29 bn, Jeff Bezos gains $20 bn

San Francisco, February 4
Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc’s stock marked a record one-day plunge, while fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos was set to add $20 billion to his personal valuation after Amazon’s blockbuster earnings.
Meta stock sinks 26%
- Meta’s stock fell 26%, erasing more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company
- This pulled down founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth to $85 billion
Meta's stock fell 26%, erasing over $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US firm. Zuckerberg owns about 12.8% of the Meta, formerly known as Facebook.
