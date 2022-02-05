Zuckerberg loses $29 bn, Jeff Bezos gains $20 bn

PTI

San Francisco, February 4

Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc’s stock marked a record one-day plunge, while fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos was set to add $20 billion to his personal valuation after Amazon’s blockbuster earnings.

Meta stock sinks 26% Meta’s stock fell 26%, erasing more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company

This pulled down founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth to $85 billion

Meta’s stock fell 26%, erasing over $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US firm. Zuckerberg owns about 12.8% of the Meta, formerly known as Facebook. —