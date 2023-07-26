‘0001’ goes for Rs 16 lakh, Chandigarh RLA rakes in Rs 1.97 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001”, of the “CH01-CR” series, has fetched the highest bid of Rs 16 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) here today.

The second highest bid of Rs 8.07 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of Rs 6.32 lakh.

An official said during the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) from “0001” to “9999” of new series “CH01-CR” and the re-auction of the leftover fancy numbers of the previous series from July 23 to 25, a total of 434 numbers were auctioned. The RLA earned a total revenue of Rs 1.97 crore from the e-auction today.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of Rs 2.57 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01CQ” series along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series held on May 26. “0001” of the ‘CH01-CQ’ series had fetched the highest bid of Rs 21.22 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000. The second highest bid of Rs 11.10 lakh was made for “0009” of the same series. The RLA had earned a total revenue of more than Rs 2.68 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CP” series and leftover numbers. Only owners who had purchased the vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction.