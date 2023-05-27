‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Vanity registration number ‘0001’ of the ‘CH01-CQ’ series fetched the highest bid of Rs 21.22 lakh, against the reserve price of Rs 50,000, during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) here today. The second highest bid of Rs 11.10 lakh was made for ‘0009’ of the same series. An official said during the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of new series ‘CH01-CQ’ from ‘0001 to 9999’ and leftover numbers of previous series from May 24 to 26, a total of 462 were numbers auctioned.

The e-auction of ‘CH01CQ’ series along with re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series held today earned the RLA a total revenue of more than Rs 2,57,68,000.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of more than Rs 2,68,24,000 from the e-auction of ‘CH01-CP’ series and leftover numbers. The e-auction of ‘CH01-CH’ series and leftover numbers of previous series and had fetched the RLA more than Rs 2,31,15,000 and that of ‘CH01-CG’ Rs 1,43,84,000.

Similarly, the RLA had earned a revenue of Rs 1,10,66,000 through e-auction of ‘CH01-CF’ series’ numbers and Rs 1,15,72,000 of ‘CH01-CE’ series. Only owners who had purchased the vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction.