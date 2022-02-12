Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 11

About 1.03 per cent of the total voters in the district, who are aged above 80, and 0.47 per cent, who are divyangs, have applied for voting through postal ballot.

In a press conference here today, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia informed that about 32 model polling stations and two pink polling stations each would be set up in the Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi constituencies. Besides, a polling station for divyangs will come up in each constituency.

Isha Kalia said there were a total of 7,94,983 voters — 4,15,456 male, 3,77,635 female and 43 transgender — in the three constituencies. A total of 907 polling booths will be set up in the district, which gives an average of 874 voters at each polling station.

Isha Kalia said Covid vaccination of the entire polling staff in the district had been ensured. She said the third polling rehearsal would be held on February 13.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that under the Model Code of Conduct, 10,547 litres of illicit liquor, 28 kg of poppy husk, 1.17 kg of opium, 2.4 kg of heroin, 40 grams of drug powder, 20 grams of smack, 52,323 tablets, 4.45 kg of ganja, 2,700 vials and 160 grams of hashish were seized in the district. Besides, Rs1.35 crore in cash, 3 kg of silver and 216 grams of gold were seized.

A total of 32 cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, 113 under the Excise Act, 54 drug cases, four under the IPC and two arms cases had been registered till date. Isha Kalia said the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee confirmed five cases of paid news.

#punjab poll 2022