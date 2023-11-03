1,098 crop residue management machines available in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 2

To promote crop residue management, the Mohali administration has made 1,098 machines available in the district. The administration would be providing 184 surface seeders that can be driven with small tractors for sowing wheat crop.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain today interacted with farmers, who were managing stubble with crop residue management machinery in the district.

Officials said the shortcomings observed this season would be overcome by the next season to minimise farm fire incidents.

The DC lauded efforts of Sanpreet Singh, a mechanical engineer at Deh Kalan Nabipur village, for managing crop residue with machines. Sharing his experience, Sanpreet, who cultivates 60 acres of land, said sowing wheat crop by mixing stubble with soil improves soil fertility. “The stubble is managed with baler. The crop residue is mixed with soil by plough and wheat seed sown with the help of super seeder,” he said. He said this procedure reduces use of fertilisers and increases crop yield.

The DC also visited Rurki Pukhta village to know about working of the newly introduced machine surface seeder. She said boosting efforts of farmers to manage stubble without burning would send a positive message to others.

The DC was accompanied by Gurbir Singh Kohli, SDM, Kharar, Lanin Garg, BDPO, and officials of the Agriculture Department.

#Mohali