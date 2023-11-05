1,098 machines available in district to manage stubble: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 4

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today visited villages near Banur and encouraged farmers, who have been handling stubble through crop residue management machinery.

The district administration also appealed to other farmers of the district that they should not burn stubble and handle it mechanically in the interest of humanity.

Interacting with farmers and baler operators at Budhanpur, Basma and Khalawar villages, who were handling crop residue through stubble management machines in the fields, she said the district administration was committed to not let the farmers face any shortage of machinery. She said a dedicated control room-cum-helpline 0172-2219505 and 2219506 had been established at the district level in this regard.

The DC said there were 1,098 stubble handling machines in the district. This time, Panchayats and co-operative societies of the district had also been encouraged to get more and more stubble management machinery so that maximum number of people could refrain from indulging in farm fires.

Earlier, she held a meeting with district officials and took stock of the cases of stubble burning. The DC asked them to collect compensation for environmental damage from the farmers who set stubble on fire and make a red entry in their revenue records. She said in 24 cases of stubble burning in the district so far, environmental compensation of Rs 65,000 had been imposed on the farm owners.

#Mohali