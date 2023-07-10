1,164 ft, Sukhna Lake level highest ever, floodgates opened

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

Due to the heavy rain in the region since yesterday, the UT Engineering Department had to open two of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake after the water level crossed the danger mark of 1,163 ft early this morning.

The water level of Sukhna Lake goes above danger mark, touches the level of the island after heavy rain on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

An official said one of the three floodgates was opened at 5.35 am when the water level reached 1,164 ft, the highest ever. He said the other floodgate was opened around 7 am. One of the two floodgates was closed around 3.30 pm, while the second was still open as the catchment area of the lake received heavy rainfall and water level was still above the danger mark. Meanwhile, water discharged from check dams over the seasonal rivulet Patiala ki Rao flooded low-lying areas in Khuda Lahora Colony.

The official said before opening the floodgates, they had alerted the district administrations in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. As a precautionary measure, bridges on Sukhna Choe falling within the city were blocked.

The Engineering Department has taken up preventive measures to prevent flooding of Sukhna Lake during the rains. The duties of officials have been assigned at the regulator end on a 24x7 basis to regularly monitor the water level of the lake.

A control room has been established to monitor discharge from the lake and to coordinate with the Deputy Commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for have a proper communication during the opening of floodgates.

Last year, floodgates were opened six times. The last time floodgates were opened on September 26, 2022. In 2021, the water level had crossed the danger mark in August and the floodgates had to be opened five times — on August 9 and 14, and September 21, 23 and 30.

Two floodgates had to be opened in August 2020 after the water level crossed the danger mark. It had caused a widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Zirakpur situated alongside the Sukhna Choe. On September 24, 2018, incessant rain in the Sukhna catchment had forced the officials to open floodgates after a gap of 10 years. Sukhna Choe carries excess water of the lake to the Ghaggar.

Above danger mark