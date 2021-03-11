1,188 challaned in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula May 19

Concerned over illegal parking on roads in front of the markets in the city, the traffic police today issued chalans to 1,188 vehicle owners.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajkumar Ranga said violators parked vehicles at the wrong place, thus blocking the CCTVs installed on the road.

He said even a small negligence while driving in traffic could cause a big damage, but some careless persons who do not follow the traffic rules become victims of road accidents.

In this regard, the ACP (Traffic) appealed to the people not to park vehicle on the roadside or at any public place.