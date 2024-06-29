1,200 personnel on alert ahead of BJP meeting

Sachin Singh

Panchkula, June 28

The police department has increased security and deployed over 1,200 police personnel in the city and near the Tau Devi Lal Stadium as the Home Minister, Amit Shah, is set to arrive in the city on Saturday. The department has deputed policemen at every 100 metres on the Zirakpur-Panchkula highway ahead of the Home Minister’s meeting with the party’s state executive. The meeting would be held at the multi-purpose hall of Tau Devi Lal Stadium. The police have put up barricades at all key points around the stadium.

Police officials said the personnel deputed to the city include six companies of policemen called in from adjoining districts.

Police officials said apart from the district’s gazetted officers, over 20 DSPs, SPs would also remain on alert.

