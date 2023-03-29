1.3 lakh pay obeisance at three shrines on seventh Navratri

Panchkula, March 28
More than 1.3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the temples of Mata Mansa Devi in Panchkula, Kali Devi in Kalka and Chandi Mata in Chandimandir on the seventh day of Navratri today.
The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mahavir Kaushik, said donations worth Rs 25.97 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, Rs 3.67 lakh at the Kalka temple and Rs 4.35 lakh at the Chandi Mata temple. Besides cash, the devotees offered four gold and 114 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi temple and 55 silver jewellery items at the Kali Mata temple in Kalka.
