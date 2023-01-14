1,600 m copper wire stolen from Chandigarh's govt buildings, 3 FIRs lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

As many as three cases of theft of copper wire from government buildings in Sectors 15, 11 and 17 in the city have been reported. On the complaint of Nitish Sharma from Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector 19, an unidentified person stole 400 metres of DC copper wire from the rooftop of International Boys Hostel in Sector 15-A.

Further, an unidentified person stole 400 meters of DC copper wire from the rooftop of the Public Health Building in Sector 11.

Similarly, 800 metres of DC copper wire was stolen from the ISBT, Sector 17. Separate cases have been registered in this regard.