1,644 cases solved in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

A total of 1,644 cases were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts, Sector 43, here today. As many as 15 Benches, headed by serving judicial officers, were constituted for the disposal of cases.

Criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

In addition to this, 473 cases involving an amount of Rs 7,99,068 were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services). As many as 98 pre-litigative cases involving an amount of Rs 15,50,576 and 45 cases involving an amount of Rs 5,00,47,975 were disposed of by three Benches of the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, Gurbir Singh, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, Surender Kumar, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh, and Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, appealed to people to resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats as these provide quick and economical justice.