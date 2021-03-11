1,650 get degrees at SD College in Chandigarh

As many as 1,650 students were conferred degrees during the 44th convocation ceremony held at GGDSD College, Sector 32, here, on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University. Kumar urged students to consider themselves the ambassadors of Panjab University and the college as they step out in the real world. Upkar Krishan Sharma, president, GGDSD College Society, extended a warm welcome to the chief guest.

Labour Day celebrated

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, here, celebrated Labour Day with a special assembly to express gratitude and acknowledge the efforts of its Class IV employees working in the school. Organised and conducted by the Human Excellence Club, the event began with a speech by a student of Class XII. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal presented gifts to workers. On Friday, World Book Day was celebrated on school campus. Month-long library activities were organised for students of Classes VI to XII with an aim to promote the joy of books and reading.

1,307 students awarded degrees

As many as 1,307 students were awarded degrees during the annual convocation held at the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, on Saturday. Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was the chief guest, also honoured 96 toppers of the PTU with medals. Gurmeet advised students to think big in life and put in their best to achieve their goal. He said students should continuously upgrade their knowledge and have clarity on what they want to become in their life. CGC president Rachpal Singh Dhaliwal highlighted the achievements of Jhanjeri students. An alumni meet was also arranged.