1,800 from Antyodaya families suffer from hypertension in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, April 15

Nearly 1,800 people have been found to be suffering from hypertension and over 1,500 anaemic during the health screening of Antyodaya families under the Nirogi Haryana Mission in the district.

According to information, the Health Department had started screening Antyodaya beneficiaries from November 29 last year. So far, 34,037 people under BPL category in the district have been screened.

Earlier, the department was screening the families with annual income of around Rs 1.20 lakh, but now those having the annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh are also been checked. The administration is also preparing golden cards of the latter families.

Besides, 1,025 persons were diagnosed with diabetes and 565 children were found underfed. So far, 72 beneficiaries have been found to be suffering from heart disease, 37 from TB and 17 from cancer. About 2,400 persons have been found to be suffering from other ailments.

At the onset, the screening was being done at the Sector 6 General Hospital only, but later it was done at the Sector 16 Urban Health Centre and Sector 26 Polyclinic as well so as to cover more and more persons under the Nirogi Haryana Mission. Recently, beneficiaries are also being checked at 51 heath centres of the Raipur Rani, Kalka and Morni areas of the district.

Dr Mankirat Murara, Nodal Officer, Nirogi Haryana, said the department had also launched mobile vans to screen people near their houses. Diseases were being detected in children as well as youngsters so that they could get timely treatment.