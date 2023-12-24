1,800 schoolchildren recite Gita in Panchkula

Panchkula, December 23
More than 1,800 schoolchildren recited Gita together at Mahila Mahavidyalaya here and talked about “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Vasudhaiva Kutumb” on the occasion of the district-level Gita Jayanti celebrations.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khanagwal was the chief guest on the second day of the district-level programme. She told students that to be righteous and serving the entire humanity were the messages of Gita.
Meanwhile, 400 students in seven groups took part in a quiz. Jatin of Government Sanskrit College emerged the winner.
