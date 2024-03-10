1,880 cases disposed of at national Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

A total of 1,880 cases were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 here today.

Criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up by 12 Benches of serving judicial officers and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

In addition to above, 2,658 cases involving an amount of Rs 3,75,743 were disposed of by Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services).

Nineteen pre-litigative cases involving an amount of Rs 16,58,368, 10 labour dispute cases involving an amount of Rs 12,24,122 and 62 consumer court cases involving a sum of Rs 5,42,38,124 were also disposed of in the Lak Adalat, which was conducted under the guidance of Justice Lisa Gill, Executive Chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh.

