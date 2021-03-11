1 booked for derogatory remarks against MLA in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 14

The Ambala police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly writing some derogatory remarks on the hoarding of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel.

The case has been registered under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 504 of the IPC at the Sector 9 Ambala City police station, on a complaint of Sunil Dutt, chief sanitary inspector, Ambala Municipal Corporation.

As per the complaint, a hoarding carrying a photo of MLA Aseem Goel was installed at a bus queue shelter near the Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. Derogatory remarks were found written on the hoarding against the MLA.

Jeet Singh, SHO of the Ambala City police station, Sector 9, said: “A case was registered and efforts are being made to identify the suspect. CCTV footages of the nearby areas are being scrutinised.”

The complaint

As per the complaint, a hoarding carrying a photo of MLA Aseem Goel was installed at a bus queue shelter near the Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. Derogatory remarks were found written on the hoarding against the MLA.